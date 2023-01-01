OrthoPediatrics Corp. Establishes Direct Sales Organization in Germany

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) ( KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the establishment of its direct sales organization in Germany. OrthoPediatrics GmbH, commencing operations on January 1, 2023. OrthoPediatrics’ first direct international organization represents an expanding commitment to support pediatric orthopedics in international markets.

“We are proud to establish OrthoPediatrics GmbH, which demonstrates our commitment to helping children across the globe,” said Mark Karshner, Senior Vice President of International Sales at OrthoPediatrics. “Having a direct organization in Germany will provide better insights on the unique needs of the pediatric community there, along with additional resources to meet the needs of our expanding customer base. With our growing presence we aim to enhance surgeon relationships and provide a deeper level of service that we believe will ultimately lead to better patient outcomes.”

For the past ten years, OrthoPediatrics has maintained a presence in Germany that has been supported by distributors and more recently, by a sales agent. With this new direct organization, OrthoPediatrics will be able to establish a deeper connection to the German pediatric orthopedic community, which represents one of the largest orthopedic markets in Europe. OrthoPediatrics GmbH will continue to support the Vereinigung für Kinderorthopädie (German Association for Pediatric Orthopedics) through workshops and grants focused on the education of pediatric orthopedic surgeons. OrthoPediatrics GmbH will offer the Company’s full range of products focused on trauma, deformity correction, and spinal deformities across Germany.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 46 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact
Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
[email protected]
415-937-5406

ti?nf=ODcyNDk3NSM1MzQyMjExIzIwMjkzNTg=
OrthoPediatrics-Corp-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.