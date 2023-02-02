Janus Henderson to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) will announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 5 a.m. EST, 10 a.m. GMT, 9 p.m. AEDT. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 8 a.m. EST, 1 p.m. GMT, 12 a.m. AEDT (February 3).

Those wishing to participate in the conference call should call the applicable number below and reference the Janus Henderson Results Briefing (Conference ID: 264757):

From:

United Kingdom

0808 189 6484 (toll free)

United States

844 200 6205 (toll free)

Australia

02 7908 3093 (this is not toll free)

All other countries

+1 929 526 1599 (this is not toll free)

To eliminate wait times, conference call participants may pre-register at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.netroadshow.com%2Fevents%2Flogin%3Fshow%3Dc8b8ac6e%26amp%3BconfId%3D45673. After registering, a confirmation with access details will be sent via email.

Access to the live webcast and accompanying slides will be available via the investor relations section of Janus Henderson’s website (ir.janushenderson.com); a webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative asset class strategies.

As of September 30, 2022, Janus Henderson had approximately US$275 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 24 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005032/en/

