The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced its participation at the 25th Annual ICR Conference and the Jefferies 12th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit.

Conference Participation

Mr. Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Tyler Loy, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 25th Annual ICR Conference at 11:00 am Eastern Time on January 9, 2023 and will meet with institutional investors in-person on January 9-10, 2023.

The webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website at www.togrp.com under “News / Events” or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.ICRConference.com.

The Company will host a breakout session as part of the Jefferies 12th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure and will meet with institutional investors in-person on January 24, 2023. Institutional investors should contact their Jefferies salesperson to request a meeting.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 25 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.

Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with 24 restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.

ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business, develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos currently operating 14 venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

