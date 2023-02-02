Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. ( MANH) today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 2, 2023, after the stock market closes. The press release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Manhattan Associates senior management at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, also on February 2. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay can be accessed shortly after the call by dialing +1-877-660-6853 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1-201-612-7415 outside the U.S., and entering the Access I.D. 13735351 or via the web at ir.manh.com. The phone replay will be available for two weeks after the call, and the internet broadcast will be available until Manhattan Associates' fourth quarter 2023 earnings release.

The press release with details on Manhattan’s fourth quarter 2022 performance will be posted on the company’s Investor Relations website at ir.manh.com.

About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Contact:Michael BauerRick Fernandez
Senior Director, Investor RelationsDirector, Corporate Comms
Manhattan Associates Inc.Manhattan Associates Inc.
678-597-7538678-597-6988
[email protected][email protected]
ti?nf=ODcyNDg2MyM1MzQxOTQ2IzIwMDg4MjI=
Manhattan-Associates-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.