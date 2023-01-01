LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform ( RUM ) announced the launch of its new desktop and mobile web user interface and user experience (UI/UX). The update, which will be rolled out over the next week, improves the look and feel of the Rumble.com website and also features several improvements.



The new improvements allow users to navigate the Rumble website more easily. By starting with larger high-definition thumbnails, users can easily identify the videos they want to watch. Each video will also show useful statistics such as total views, number of comments, as well as likes and dislikes. The site’s search function will also now include both Channels and Videos within a single search, removing the need to search multiple times.

“Having a good UI/UX is imperative to compete in this market, and I’m happy to announce that we have taken a big step forward,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “We will not stop here. Improving our video-sharing platform will continue to be one of our top priorities in 2023.”

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, please visit corp.rumble.com .

contact: [email protected]