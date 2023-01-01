Xchange Benefits Launches Tennessee Captive Insurance Company, Distribution Re

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Xchange Benefits LLC, a managing general underwriter owned by Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), today announced it has launched a protected cell company named Distribution Re. The new entity, which operates under the authority of the State of Tennessee Insurance Department, will insure accident & health risks mainly in the form of high deductible medical stop loss plans. Distribution Re, wholly owned by Xchange Benefits, will be run by captive manager Captive Planning Associates, LLC, located in New Jersey.

“Being able to make captive cells available to our employer stop loss clients is an important addition to our capabilities at Xchange Benefits,” said Peter McGuire, CEO of Xchange Beneftis. “The use of captives in the employer stop loss industry is an exciting area of growth. We look forward to talking with all our incredible clients about their potential captive needs. We invite clients to discuss how Distribution Re may be of use to them with their Xchange Benefits’ contacts.”

About Xchange Benefits

Founded in 2010, Xchange Benefits, LLC is a diverse group of business units focused on the global insurance and reinsurance industry. Led by a team who have industry leading experience, Xchange Benefits underwrites, consults, creates products, creates retail distribution, structures risk, transacts reinsurance, advises on capital deployment and most importantly, listens to its clients. Xchange Benefits is headquartered in Armonk, N.Y., and has an office in Indianapolis.

For more information, visit Xchange Benefits on the web at www.xbllc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230106005044r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005044/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.