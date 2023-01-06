BlackBerry and Elektrobit Bolster Automotive Safety Roadmap with Support for Rust Programming Language

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023

Early integration of Rust strengthens BlackBerry® QNX® and Elektrobit's commitment to the open source community, greatly reduces developer friction and highlights the future expansion of the companies' safety portfolio

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Elektrobit today announced they are collaborating on integration efforts to support the Rust programming language, empowering developers to build safe, reliable and efficient automotive software.

BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

As a memory-safe language, Rust provides a secure foundation for software to be built on and is quickly gaining momentum in the automotive industry, where mission-critical software is crucial. Memory safety vulnerabilities are often security flaws; research shows that memory safety issues have accounted for 60% to 70% of all vulnerabilities across a range of operating systems. Without these common issues which affect many other programming languages such as C and C++, Rust makes an ideal choice for safety-critical software.

"Rust is fast becoming an important tool for the developer community, and we listened to our customers when they said they needed it supported," said John Wall, SVP and Head, BlackBerry QNX. "Safety is our ethos, and shouldn't be something you opt-in to. It should always be there by default. With Rust we can continue to guarantee our customers a frictionless experience on our Software Development Platform, while not compromising on safety and performance-critical services."

"We have been implementing projects in Rust since 2019, knowing the increasingly important role it is playing in enabling the development of mission-critical systems for our customers," said Michael Robertson, head of products and strategy, Elektrobit. "We have been pleased to share our knowledge and collaborate with BlackBerry QNX to integrate the Rust language into BlackBerry® QNX® products and to bring it into a state that is accepted by the Rust community."

Elektrobit and BlackBerry QNX have a long history as collaborators and a robust production proven track record. Elektrobit worked closely with BlackBerry QNX on the Rust project, contributing code, ensuring code quality, handling project management and interaction with the Rust community.

Available for integration with BlackBerry's safety-certified BlackBerry® QNX® product portfolio, Rust has the power to shape the future of mission-critical software as well as software-defined vehicles. Meeting and maintaining functional safety standards are becoming increasingly more difficult as vehicles rely more on software and automation instead of simply hardware. Adhering to these standards will be critical to keeping a competitive edge and delivering business success. Expanding the programming languages available to BlackBerry's developer community in a way that not only provides additional functionality, but also complements existing programming languages, will ensure customers are at the forefront of digital transformation across their respective markets.

BlackBerry® QNX® is already trusted in more than 215 million vehicles globally and is deployed in embedded systems around the world across a range of industries including commercial vehicles, heavy machinery and other markets. Its products have been pre-certified to many industry safety standards including ISO 26262, IEC 61508 and IEC 62304, with the company also recognized by independent auditors at TÜV Rheinland as with the world's first ASIL D safety-certified commercial hypervisor.

For more information on how BlackBerry® QNX® can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is an award-winning and visionary global vendor of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 35 years serving the industry, Elektrobit's software powers over five billion devices in more than 600 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience. Elektrobit is a wholly-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Continental.

For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

Elektrobit – Global
Silvia Lutz-Bartels
Head of Global Public Relations, Elektrobit
Mobile: +49 174 8107570
Email: [email protected]

Elektrobit – North America
Stephannie Depa
Breakaway Communications for Elektrobit
Mobile: +1 530 864 0136
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF76566&sd=2023-01-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-and-elektrobit-bolster-automotive-safety-roadmap-with-support-for-rust-programming-language-301713539.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF76566&Transmission_Id=202301060800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF76566&DateId=20230106
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.