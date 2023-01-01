Helbiz Launches E-Bike Fleet in Santa Monica

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) announced today the launch of its new fleet of e-bikes for shared micro-mobility in Santa Monica, California. These e-bikes will complement the company's existing mobility offering in the city composed of e-scooters and Helbiz Wheels, increasing the accessibility of our services to a wider audience.

The new e-bikes are equipped with a powerful electric motor that allows riders to easily navigate the city's hilly terrain. They also feature a lightweight design and comfortable saddle, making them perfect for both short and long distance rides.

To use the e-bikes, riders can simply download the Helbiz App, locate an available e-bike, and start their trip. The app also includes a wide selection of convenient payment systems on top of real-time tracking features, making it easy for riders to access the service and stay informed about their trip.

"We are thrilled to bring our brand new e-bikes to Santa Monica," said Sam Ehsani, Head of Operations in NA for Helbiz. "E-bikes are a fun and environmentally-friendly way to get around the city, and we are confident that our new fleet will be a hit with both residents and visitors."

The new e-bike fleet will be available for use starting from today, Friday 6th of January. We encourage everyone to give them a try and experience the benefits of our electric micro-mobility solutions for themselves.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, a leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Related Articles

