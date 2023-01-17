Newtek Business Services Corp. to Hold Investor Conference Call on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 8:30 am ET

Will Release Financial and Operational Projections and Targets to the Investor and Analyst Community for 2023 and 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., ( NEWT), today announced that Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 8:30 am ET, to discuss financial and operational projections and targets for 2023 and 2024 for the publicly traded financial holding company and its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Newtek Bank, National Association. During this conference call Mr. Sloane will present more detailed financial, operational and capitalization projections on a quarterly basis for 2023 and targets on an annual basis for 2024.

The corresponding presentation will be available in the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the Investor Relations portion of Newtek’s website at http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/events-and-presentations, after market close on Monday, January 16, 2022 at 4:00 pm ET. A replay of the call with the corresponding presentation will be available on Newtek’s website shortly following the live presentation and will be available for a period of 90 days.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/events-and-presentations. To receive a dial-in number, participants are requested to register at a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

About Newtek Business Services Corp.

Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

Newtek’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank, National Association™, Your Business Solutions Company® and One Solution for All Your Business Needs® are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “goal” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to operate a bank and as a financial holding company, projections concerning or considering the pending Transaction, the timing of our ability to originate new investments, achieve certain margins and levels of profitability, the availability of additional capital and the ability to maintain certain debt to asset ratios, intensified competition, operating problems and their impact on revenues and profit margins, anticipated future business strategies and financial performance, anticipated future number of customers, business prospects, legislative developments and similar matters. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions, which could cause Newtek’s actual results to differ from management’s current expectations, are contained in Newtek’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through http://www.sec.gov/. Newtek cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements.

SOURCE: Newtek Business Services Corp.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Contact: Jayne Cavuoto
Telephone: (212) 273-8179 / [email protected]

