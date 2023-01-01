Selina+Hospitality+PLC ("Selina"; NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor and industry conferences:

Investor Conferences:

25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Dates: January 10-12, 2023

Where: January 10 and 11 at The Palace Hotel, NYC. January 12 is virtual.

Format: Company presentation January 12 - 8:00 am-8:45 am ET in track 1 (virtual)

Rafael Museri, CEO & Co-Founder, and Steven Ohayon, EVP and Global Head of Strategy, will walk investors through the Company’s strategy and an updated investor deck and will be available for one-on-one and group meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham representative or Selina’s Investor Relations at [email protected]

Industry Conferences:

CREFC Miami

Dates: January 8-11, 2023

Where: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami

What: Sam Khazary, EVP and Global Head of Corporate Development, will be available for one-on-one and group meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting, please contact Selina’s Investor Relations at [email protected]

ALIS Conference: Americas Lodging Investment Summit

Dates: January 23-25, 2023

Where: JW Marriott/Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles (CA)

What: Sam Khazary, EVP and Global Head of Corporate Development, will be available for one-on-one and group meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting, please contact Selina’s Investor Relations at [email protected]

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's fast-growing hospitality companies built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in 25 countries and six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit www.selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.

