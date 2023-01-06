Bank of America to Report Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on January 13

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Bank of America will report its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, January 13. The results will be released at approximately 6:45 a.m. ET, followed by an investor presentation at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings.

Investor Conference Call Information

For a listen-only connection to the investor presentation, dial 1.877.200.4456 (U.S.) or 1.785.424.1732 (international). The conference ID is 79795. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors can also listen to live audio of the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's Investor Relations website.

Replay Information for Investor Conference Call

Investors can access replays of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations website or by calling 1.800.934.4850 (U.S.) or 1.402.220.1178 (international) from noon on January 13 through 11:59 p.m. ET on January 23.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 56 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for email news alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
[email protected]

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
[email protected]

Reporters May Contact:
Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
[email protected]

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY79859&sd=2023-01-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-to-report-fourth-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-january-13-301715477.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

