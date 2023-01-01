Harris Williams Advises The InterMed Group on its Sale to Cressey & Company LP and Health Enterprise Partners

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised The InterMed Group (InterMed), a portfolio company of Granite Bridge Partners LLC (Granite Bridge), on its sale to Cressey & Company LP (Cressey) and Health Enterprise Partners (HEP). InterMed is a healthcare technology management services partner that provides an array of asset management options to its clients. The transaction was led by Andy+Dixon, Tyler+Bradshaw, Brian+Jones and Sydney Pruitt of the Harris Williams Healthcare+%26amp%3B+Life+Sciences+%28HCLS%29+Group.

“The medical equipment repair and maintenance services sector continues to command a high level of interest from investors, who are attracted to the large addressable market, the strong value proposition offered by independent service organizations, and the recurring nature of the offerings. Within the sector, management and Granite Bridge have done an exceptional job of differentiating InterMed through its quality and both the comprehensive and flexible nature of its service offering, positioning it to continue its strong growth trajectory,” said Andy Dixon, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“We believe InterMed is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth in outsourcing from hospitals and health systems which are increasingly turning to third parties to provide comprehensive asset management solutions that drive efficiencies and productivity,” said Tyler Bradshaw, a director at Harris Williams. “InterMed is a differentiated platform that will continue to benefit significantly from the market tailwinds in the sector, and we look forward to seeing the company’s continued success and growth with Cressey and HEP.”

InterMed is a premier provider of integrated health technology management services to an array of hospitals, health systems, ASCs, imaging centers and veterinary hospitals. From comprehensive equipment planning and administration to strategic coverage of key divisions or modalities in support of in-house, OEM, or hybrid solutions, InterMed strives to enhance overall program quality, cost, timeliness, and client confidence, by tailoring its services to the needs of their clients.

Granite Bridge Partners LLC is a private equity investment firm that targets control investments in lower-middle market companies in the U.S. and Canada with EBITDA between $2 million and $10 million in the following targeted industries: commercial, industrial and professional services; healthcare services; and value-added manufacturing and distribution. For more information, visit granitebridge.com.

Based in Chicago, Illinois and Nashville, Tennessee, Cressey is a private equity firm focused on investing in leading healthcare services and information technology businesses. With a history spanning 40 years, the Cressey team is one of the most experienced and successful in the healthcare private equity field.

HEP invests in privately held, lower-middle market healthcare services and information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 41 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access and reduce the cost of healthcare.

Harris+Williams is a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services. Clients worldwide rely on us to help unlock value in their business and turn ambitious goals into reality. We approach every engagement with boundless collaboration, pooling expertise and relationships across industries and geographies to uncover the unique story of each company. For over 30 years, our clients have trusted us to think strategically, execute precisely, and deliver premium outcomes through M&A.

Driven by strong demographic tailwinds, the healthcare industry combines fast-paced innovation with steadily growing demand, offering investors a wide array of opportunities. With deep industry knowledge, the Harris Williams HCLS+Group helps investors and company leaders turn their ambitious goals into reality through M&A. Our global clients rely on our trusted advice to uncover opportunities in the healthcare market and help unlock value in their businesses. We partner with clients across key sectors such as providers, outsourced provider services, payors & payor services, medical products and devices, healthcare IT, and more.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: [email protected]). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230106005305r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005305/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.