Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised The InterMed Group (InterMed), a portfolio company of Granite Bridge Partners LLC (Granite Bridge), on its sale to Cressey & Company LP (Cressey) and Health Enterprise Partners (HEP). InterMed is a healthcare technology management services partner that provides an array of asset management options to its clients. The transaction was led by Andy+Dixon, Tyler+Bradshaw, Brian+Jones and Sydney Pruitt of the Harris Williams Healthcare+%26amp%3B+Life+Sciences+%28HCLS%29+Group.

“The medical equipment repair and maintenance services sector continues to command a high level of interest from investors, who are attracted to the large addressable market, the strong value proposition offered by independent service organizations, and the recurring nature of the offerings. Within the sector, management and Granite Bridge have done an exceptional job of differentiating InterMed through its quality and both the comprehensive and flexible nature of its service offering, positioning it to continue its strong growth trajectory,” said Andy Dixon, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“We believe InterMed is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth in outsourcing from hospitals and health systems which are increasingly turning to third parties to provide comprehensive asset management solutions that drive efficiencies and productivity,” said Tyler Bradshaw, a director at Harris Williams. “InterMed is a differentiated platform that will continue to benefit significantly from the market tailwinds in the sector, and we look forward to seeing the company’s continued success and growth with Cressey and HEP.”

InterMed is a premier provider of integrated health technology management services to an array of hospitals, health systems, ASCs, imaging centers and veterinary hospitals. From comprehensive equipment planning and administration to strategic coverage of key divisions or modalities in support of in-house, OEM, or hybrid solutions, InterMed strives to enhance overall program quality, cost, timeliness, and client confidence, by tailoring its services to the needs of their clients.

Granite Bridge Partners LLC is a private equity investment firm that targets control investments in lower-middle market companies in the U.S. and Canada with EBITDA between $2 million and $10 million in the following targeted industries: commercial, industrial and professional services; healthcare services; and value-added manufacturing and distribution. For more information, visit granitebridge.com.

Based in Chicago, Illinois and Nashville, Tennessee, Cressey is a private equity firm focused on investing in leading healthcare services and information technology businesses. With a history spanning 40 years, the Cressey team is one of the most experienced and successful in the healthcare private equity field.

HEP invests in privately held, lower-middle market healthcare services and information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 41 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access and reduce the cost of healthcare.

