CINCINNATI, Jan. 6, 2023

New brand campaign highlights health services conveniently available to customers in Kroger Family of Stores

CINCINNATI, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is unveiling its new brand campaign, "A World of Care is In-Store." The campaign focuses on the many ways customers can take advantage of the wide variety of expert and credible health services conveniently available to them in their hometown grocery store.

"'A World of Care Is In-Store' speaks directly to Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit," said Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. "It highlights that Kroger Health is no farther away than our neighborhood grocery store. We sit at the nexus of food and pharmacy, which uniquely positions Kroger Health to improve outcomes through simplified health, wellness and nutrition solutions. Every day, we provide millions of customers the care they need to thrive, right in their communities."

Through streaming video and radio commercials, social media posts and in-store signage, the brand campaign will tell the story of how the Kroger Family of Pharmacies' and clinics' 24,000 health professionals make it easier for customers to live healthier lives. These professionals range from registered dietitians and pharmacists to nurse practitioners.

The Kroger Family of Pharmacies and The Little Clinic, LLC teams have a long track record of providing outstanding care to people across America. Collectively, the team administered more than 12 million COVID-19 vaccines across 35 states during the last two years, making it a leader in U.S. vaccine administration. The company's 226 The Little Clinic locations offer diagnostic treatment, ongoing health management, wellness visits, preventative care and more.

"By offering a variety of services, we aim to transform how quality and comprehensive health care is delivered," said Marc Watkins, MD, chief medical officer, Kroger Health. "This campaign demonstrates Kroger Health's commitment to ensuring health services are accessible and are available for customers where they are."

To view the "A World of Care Is in-Store" video or to learn more about Kroger Health, please visit: www.kroger.com/health.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations. Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and clinics operate more than 2,200 pharmacies and 226 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers annually. Our team of 24,000 healthcare practitioners, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners dietitians and technicians, believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

