Heidrick & Struggles Announces Investment in Latin America to Enhance Executive Search and Leadership Consulting Services in the Region

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOGOTA, Colombia, Jan. 6, 2023

Firm Opens Bogota office to support clients in Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, and Central America

BOGOTA, Colombia, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced the opening of an office in Colombia to support enhanced operations in the region.

heidrick_struggles_logo.jpg

The new office, located in Bogotá, will be led by Roberto Hall and supported by four key consultants with a wide range of expertise across all of the firm's existing sectors. The expansion aligns with Heidrick & Struggles' strategy to expand its footprint in Latin America by providing clients with a local experience that allows for more collaboration and operational efficiencies.

"For nearly 70 years, we have provided our clients with diversified solutions to help build strong leadership teams globally and our expanded presence in Latin America signals our commitment to bring solutions that support our clients' strategic growth in the region," said Tom Murray, Global Managing Partner of Executive Search. "Our presence reflects the increasing demand for innovative talent and leadership counsel in Central and South America, and with our depth and breadth of executive search experience, we will better assist Latin American organizations.

"We are committed to serving our clients across the region and opening an office in Colombia was the ideal opportunity to address the significant demand for in-country and multinational executives in the region and Central America," said Roberto Hall, leader of the Colombia office.

Colombia joins Brazil and Mexico amongst Latin American countries where Heidrick & Struggles has a presence. In addition to Colombia, the Bogota office will serve clients in Ecuador, Panama, and Central America.

More information about Heidrick & Struggles in Colombia can be found at https://www.heidrick.com/en/offices/bogota

Heidrick & Struggles Colombia Office Location:
Calle 113 # 7 - 21 Teleport
Torre A, Oficina 505
Bogotá, Colombia

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Bianca Wilson, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA79908&sd=2023-01-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-announces-investment-in-latin-america-to-enhance-executive-search-and-leadership-consulting-services-in-the-region-301715516.html

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA79908&Transmission_Id=202301061000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA79908&DateId=20230106
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.