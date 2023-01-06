Cunard Announces 'Treat Yourself, On Us' Wave Season Offer on a Variety of 2023-2024 Sailings

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2023

Special Savings on Princess and Queens Grill Suite Bookings

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard launches the "Treat Yourself, On Us" wave season offer, kicking off the new year with savings. Available on 2023 and 2024 voyages across Cunard's fleet – flagship Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and the line's newest ship Queen Anne.

From January 3 through March 28, 2023, the promotional offer includes onboard credit up to $2,000 per stateroom and discounts of up to 30% for all fares. Onboard credit may be used for shopping, shore excursions, spa, restaurants and other services. The drinks package and hotel & dining service charge are included when booking any Princess or Queens Grills Suite.

The "Treat Yourself, On Us" offer is available on select voyages seven nights or longer between May 16, 2023 and January 3, 2025. Itineraries include:

  • 2023 Alaska, Asia, Australia, Canada, Caribbean, Europe, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, and Transatlantic Crossing
  • 2024 Asia, Australia, Europe, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Transatlantic Crossing, and World.

Guests can enjoy some of Cunard's signature sailings including:

  • The line's newest vessel Queen Anne will sail the Western Mediterranean on a variety of eight to 16-night voyages featuring a mix of days at sea and time in port, offering guests the chance to discover the fascinating histories of Lisbon, Cadiz and Rome.

  • Summer in Alaska on Queen Elizabeth: In 2023 Cunard will offer seven to 12-night voyages roundtrip out of Vancouver. Itineraries include scenic cruising through the Inside Passage, Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, Tracy Arm Fjord, as well as full days in several ports including Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Sitka and Icy Strait Point. New in 2023 is a partnership with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society featuring experts from the Society on select voyages.

  • East and Westbound Transatlantic Crossings on flagship Queen Mary 2. This iconic voyage sails New York to Southampton, England with seven nights at sea to luxuriate across the North Atlantic providing time away to disconnect and revitalize. Queen Mary 2 will also make Crossings between New York and Hamburg, Germany in 2023 and 2024.

  • The Norwegian Fjords on Queen Victoria: roundtrip out of Southampton, June 25 - July 2, 2023, will feature mesmerizing blue fjords and unbelievable waterfalls, with calls at Kristiansand, Bergen, Geiranger, and Haugesund.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard Line at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in early 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

