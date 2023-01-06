Mobile Lads/Avail Scientific to Enter the Neurological Testing and Data Management Area with A Continued Emphasis on Monitoring the Effectiveness of Psychedelic Medicines in Mental Health Treatment Via Software and Hardware Systems

4 minutes ago
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 06, 2023 / MOBILE LADS, CORP. (OTC PINK:MOBO) is pleased to announce an expansion of business direction into the Neurological testing and data management space through its Avail Scientific wholly owned subsidiary and brand.

Avail Scientific will be focusing its efforts on neurological data acquisition, data analysis, and data management with the explicit goal of better understanding and improving patient outcomes in multiple neurological disorders, with an initial focus on mental health and addiction.

Avail Scientific is continuing to establish key partners in the psychedelic medicine space to monitor the effectiveness and efficacy of Psychedelic medicines in mental health treatment as these modalities continue to demonstrate heightened effectiveness and gain regulatory acceptance.

Avail Scientific has been evaluating several promising ventures with research organizations and manufacturing laboratories for some time and expects to conclude several business partnerships in the near-term.

Avail Scientific's mandate is to support neurological, psychedelic and other medical research and treatments through neurological testing, data analytics and data management.

Avail Scientific is a Mobile Lads' brand and wholly owned subsidiary. Mobile Lads trades under the symbol "MOBO".

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

