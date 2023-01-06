Car IQ Partners With BlackBerry IVY For CES: Showcases New Vehicle Wallet That Lets Drivers Pay Right from Their Dash

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2023

Drivers Can Pay For Gas, Tolls, Parking, EV Charging, Without Use of Credit Card

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car IQ Inc., the first payment network for cars, today announced it is partnering with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) to demonstrate a new in-dash vehicle-wallet at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that connects vehicles to merchants and enables customers to pay right from the dash of their car.

CarIQ_Logo_RGB_R_Logo.jpg

At the BlackBerry booth (4025, West Hall, LVCC), Car IQ will demonstrate the first embedded vehicle wallet powered by BlackBerry IVY™ that embeds payments directly in the car, providing drivers access to a one stop shop for all vehicle needs including paying for fuel, EV charging, tolls, parking, service & repairs and more. In addition to payments, BlackBerry will also demonstrate how merchants and OEMs can push offers and incentives to drivers and passengers alike.

"Our strategic partnership with BlackBerry allows us to offer a simpler payment experience via BlackBerry IVY that lets car owners connect their vehicles directly to their bank accounts and automatically pay for services without needing to add a credit card," said Sterling Pratz, CEO at Car IQ. "We believe the next generation of payments will center around the vehicle wallet, allowing auto OEMs to add wallets to their cars and enabling secure payment transactions."

"BlackBerry IVY is providing Car IQ customers the ability to transact seamlessly across a large network of merchants right from their vehicle without a physical credit card," said Vito Giallorenzo, SVP, General Manager of IVY and Head of Corporate Development at BlackBerry. "The technology can connect to OEMs who can create custom commerce experiences for their customers without sending user data to the cloud and has the ability to add prepaid services to the vehicle at the time of sale."

Car IQ® Pay is accepted at over 21,500+ fuel stations nationwide including Shell, Sunoco and Kum & Go and now offers fleets and consumer vehicles the ability to pay for EV charging, nationwide tolling, and parking without the use of a credit card. Using Car IQ to refuel is simple: locate the nearest participating gas station, add the pump number to Car IQ Pay, refuel the vehicle, replace the pump and leave. Car IQ Pay facilitates payment and the receipt is sent to the car's account.

About Car IQ Inc.

Car IQ Inc. has created a payment network for cars that eliminates the need for physical credit cards and enables vehicles to connect to merchants and transact securely. Using Car IQ Pay vehicles can automatically initiate and complete payments for services ranging from fueling, toll management and paid parking, EV charging, and more. Car IQ's payment solution delivers value by reducing fraud and risk for fleets and participating merchants.

favicon.png?sn=NE79946&sd=2023-01-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-iq-partners-with-blackberry-ivy-for-ces-showcases-new-vehicle-wallet-that-lets-drivers-pay-right-from-their-dash-301715574.html

SOURCE Car IQ

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE79946&Transmission_Id=202301061127PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE79946&DateId=20230106
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.