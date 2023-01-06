Yum! Brands Receives Industry-Leading Recognition Through CDP Ranking and Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America Inclusion

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2023 / In December 2022, Yum! achieved several sustainability honors, earning an A- in Water Security and a B in all other categories from CDP, a global organization that runs a leading disclosure system. The company also made the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America, marking its sixth consecutive year on the list that ranks companies based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. Plus, Newsweek named Yum! as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023, and earlier in the year, 3BL Media recognized the business as one of its 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022.

All of this occurred during the company's 25th anniversary year. For over half of that time, Yum! has been sharing progress around its sustainability journey by reporting to CDP. Since 2010, when Yum! first disclosed through the organization, Yum! has evolved its citizenship and sustainability work, also referred to as its Recipe for Good. The Recipe for Good focuses on the three priority areas of people, food and planet, and believes that regular and transparent disclosure is key to tracking and measuring progress across the Yum! system.

Yum!'s CDP performance continues to lead the quick-service restaurant industry. The company's reporting scope to CDP has expanded over the years, with Yum! first responding to CDP Climate Change, which tracks opportunities to lower carbon emissions and gauges climate resiliency. Now, the company discloses on CDP Forests, which covers how Yum! uses or sources cattle products, palm oil, soy and timber, as well as Water Security, which addresses the capacity to safeguard sustainable access to adequate quantities of acceptable quality water.

"Our Recipe for Good is a continuous journey as we make progress across citizenship and sustainability at Yum! and our four iconic brands of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill," said Yum! Chief Sustainability Officer & Vice President of Global Government Affairs Jon Hixson. "Yum!'s industry-leading recognition and scoring across notable disclosures like CDP and DJSI reflect a systemwide commitment and investment in this space."

To learn more about Yum!'s Recipe for Good and the efforts that contribute to the company's performance, such as investing $100 million over five years to fight inequality, upholding an industry-leading food safety program and driving towards science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions nearly 50% by 2030, visit Yum.com/citizenship or view the company's ESG Library.

9dcc9ffa-4f84-49de-8bc2-42356bbcdade.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734321/Yum-Brands-Receives-Industry-Leading-Recognition-Through-CDP-Ranking-and-Dow-Jones-Sustainability-Index-North-America-Inclusion

img.ashx?id=734321

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.