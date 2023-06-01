MASSMUTUAL TRUST CO FSB/ADV recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 Bright Meadow Blvd Enfield, CT 06082

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1756 stocks valued at a total of $2.43Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.79%), MSFT(3.68%), and VO(3.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MASSMUTUAL TRUST CO FSB/ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 213,972 shares in NAS:VGSH, giving the stock a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.48 during the quarter.

On 01/06/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.035 per share and a market cap of $18.44Bil. The stock has returned -3.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MASSMUTUAL TRUST CO FSB/ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:ACN by 16,218 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $288.99.

On 01/06/2023, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $268.64 per share and a market cap of $169.11Bil. The stock has returned -27.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-book ratio of 7.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, MASSMUTUAL TRUST CO FSB/ADV bought 6,795 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 15,459. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $510.87.

On 01/06/2023, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $582.975 per share and a market cap of $244.48Bil. The stock has returned -5.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-book ratio of 10.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.60 and a price-sales ratio of 7.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MASSMUTUAL TRUST CO FSB/ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:IJH by 14,263 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 01/06/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $246.61 per share and a market cap of $64.97Bil. The stock has returned -10.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a price-book ratio of 2.35.

During the quarter, MASSMUTUAL TRUST CO FSB/ADV bought 16,500 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 362,973. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 01/06/2023, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $206.45 per share and a market cap of $50.66Bil. The stock has returned -14.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a price-book ratio of 2.96.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.