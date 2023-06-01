Symmetry Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

151 NATIONAL DRIVE GLASTONBURY, CT 06033

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 529 stocks valued at a total of $1.68Bil. The top holdings were VBR(4.45%), JAGG(4.17%), and BNDX(3.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Symmetry Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 278,568 shares in ARCA:XLU, giving the stock a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.86 during the quarter.

On 01/06/2023, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $70.64 per share and a market cap of $16.39Bil. The stock has returned 4.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.26.

The guru established a new position worth 249,411 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.94 during the quarter.

On 01/06/2023, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $87.58 per share and a market cap of $41.13Bil. The stock has returned 51.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

During the quarter, Symmetry Partners, LLC bought 249,300 shares of ARCA:JAGG for a total holding of 1,554,993. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.64.

On 01/06/2023, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.6104 per share and a market cap of $1.15Bil. The stock has returned -10.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 152,549 shares in ARCA:XLP, giving the stock a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.87 during the quarter.

On 01/06/2023, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $75.625 per share and a market cap of $17.49Bil. The stock has returned 0.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a price-book ratio of 5.82.

The guru established a new position worth 73,014 shares in ARCA:XLV, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.37 during the quarter.

On 01/06/2023, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $135.185 per share and a market cap of $41.87Bil. The stock has returned 1.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a price-book ratio of 4.92.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.