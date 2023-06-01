Avondale Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4101 PARKSTONE HEIGHTS DR. # 250 AUSTIN, TX 78746

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $115.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(20.04%), AGG(16.80%), and IJH(8.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Avondale Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Avondale Wealth Management bought 141,660 shares of ARCA:ALTL for a total holding of 144,577. The trade had a 5.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.14.

On 01/06/2023, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF traded for a price of $40.91 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -10.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.11.

Avondale Wealth Management reduced their investment in NAS:TLT by 18,665 shares. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.36.

On 01/06/2023, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.7 per share and a market cap of $28.56Bil. The stock has returned -25.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Avondale Wealth Management bought 4,198 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 55,746. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 01/06/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $387.4 per share and a market cap of $292.24Bil. The stock has returned -16.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a price-book ratio of 3.90.

Avondale Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 8,250 shares. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 01/06/2023, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $173.265 per share and a market cap of $54.93Bil. The stock has returned 3.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Avondale Wealth Management bought 6,035 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 39,145. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 01/06/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $246.61 per share and a market cap of $64.97Bil. The stock has returned -10.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a price-book ratio of 2.35.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.