LAVA Therapeutics Announces Appointment of New Directors to the Board

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Peter A. Kiener, DPhil and Mary E. Wadlinger to Join LAVA Board

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. ( LVTX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers, today announced the appointment of two new directors to its Board of Directors. Peter A. Kiener, DPhil, a research and development veteran in biologics, immunotherapy, and biopharmaceuticals, and Mary Wadlinger, a recognized leader in high-growth biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals organizational and business issues were appointed effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, Guido Magni, M.D., Ph.D. will step down from his role on the LAVA Board.

“Dr. Kiener and Ms. Wadlinger bring a wealth of knowledge in their respective fields along with deep expertise in biotechnology. Dr. Kiener’s extensive experience in drug development from discovery through approval combined with Mary’s expertise in biotechnology organizational dynamics will help advance LAVA’s strategy and achieve key milestones for our pipeline of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers,” said Stephen Hurly, president and chief executive officer of LAVA Therapeutics.

“Since joining our board in 2018, Dr. Magni has made invaluable contributions to LAVA, including lead program selection, launching our first clinical trials and seeing LAVA through a successful initial public offering. On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank him for his impactful contributions, expert guidance, and dedicated service to our company,” added Hurly.

“It has been both an honor and a privilege to have served on LAVA’s Board for the past four years and I am extremely proud of our accomplishments and the progress we have made to develop new and promising therapeutics for people with cancer,” said Guido Magni, M.D., Ph.D. “I am especially excited about LAVA’s future and further development of the Gammabody™ platform, which has the potential to transform the cancer treatment landscape.”

Dr. Peter Kiener is an industry veteran with extensive experience in both biologics and immunotherapy, and biopharmaceutical research and development. Previously, he was chief scientific officer at Sucampo, which was acquired by Mallinckrodt and served as chief scientific officer of Ambrx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Dr. Kiener was also president and co-founder of Zyngenia Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company and served as executive vice president and global head of biologics research and development at MedImmune LLC, the global biologics arm of AstraZeneca. He received a Bachelor of Science from Lancaster University in Lancaster, UK and his DPhil from Oxford University, Sir William Dunn School of Pathology.

Ms. Wadlinger brings 25 years of experience as a strategic human resources leader in biotechnology and global biopharmaceuticals. Most recently, Ms. Wadlinger was senior vice president and Chief Human Resources Officer at Forma Therapeutics where she led the organization and people strategy through critical growth and reorganization as the company transformed from drug discovery to a fully integrated drug development and commercial readiness company. Prior to Forma, she served as vice president, human resources at Millennium Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceuticals where she served as a key leader in numerous corporate transformations, growth initiatives, M&A activity, and overall integration within Takeda. Ms. Wadlinger earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Maine Business School.

About LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company utilizing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens. LAVA-051, the Company’s lead candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia, is enrolling patients in a Phase 1/2a clinical study (NCT04887259). A Phase 1/2a clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is also enrolling (NCT05369000). For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations
[email protected]

Argot Partners (IR/Media)
212-600-1902
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyNTM2MSM1MzM5NjM3IzIyMDY3OTE=
Lava-Therapeutics-N-V-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.