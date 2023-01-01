FDCTech acquires a majority controlling position in New Star Capital Trading Ltd. and its subsidiary, strengthening its strategic focus on the online retail brokerage business.

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

New Star Capital Trading Ltd. ("New Star") is a holding company, and its operating subsidiary NSFX Ltd ("NSFX") is an online trading brokerage firm regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority. NSFX provides brokerage services in margin trading forex, cryptocurrencies, equity, commodities, and other financial assets.

Irvine, CA, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," FDCT), a fintech-driven acquisition company with a full suite of digital financial services solutions, today announced it has completed the sales purchase agreement ("Agreement") under which the Company acquired a 50.10% equity interest in New Star Capital Trading Ltd., a British Virgin Island company ("New Star") and its operating subsidiary NSFX Ltd ("NSFX"), an online trading brokerage firm regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

NSFX has furnished the Company with its audited balance sheet for the fiscal year that ended on November 30, 2021, and 2020 (the "Balance Sheet Date"). NSFX provided the related audited statements of operations, stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the fiscal years ending November 30, 2021, and 2020. NSFX has no liabilities other than (i) liabilities reflected in the financial statements and (ii) liabilities incurred in the ordinary course of business since the balance sheet date. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is the auditor of NSFX.

NSFX is authorized to deal on its account (market maker) as a Category 3 licensed entity by the MFSA, receive and transmit orders on behalf of retail and professional clients, and hold and control clients' money and assets. NSFX trading platform services in the English, French, German, Italian, and Arabic-speaking markets, whereby customers can trade in currency, commodity, equity, and cryptocurrency-linked derivatives in real time.

For consideration and other details, please review SEC filings or the Company's website for more information on the full results and management's plan.

NSFX Ltd.

NSFX Limited (the "Company") is a limited liability company registered under the Companies Act, Cap. 386 of the Laws of Malta with registration number C 56519. The Malta Financial Services Authority regulates NSFX with a License Number IS/56519. NSFX is authorized to deal on its account as a Category 3 licensed entity by the MFSA, receive and transmit orders on behalf of retail and professional clients, and hold and control clients' money and assets. NSFX trading platform services in the English, French, German, Italian, and Arabic markets, whereby customers can trade in currency, commodity, equity, and cryptocurrency-linked derivatives in real time.

FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC") is a US-based, fully integrated financial technology company. FDC specializes in buying and integrating small to mid-size legacy financial services companies. FDC develops and delivers technology infrastructure solutions to forex, crypto, wealth management, and other future-proof financial sectors.

Press Release Disclaimer

This press release's statements may be forward-looking statements or future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third party. Therefore, in no case will the Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information or statements in this press release or any related damages.

Contact Media Relations
FDCTech, Inc.
[email protected]
www.fdctech.com
+1 877-445-6047
200 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 300,
Irvine, CA, 92618

ti?nf=ODcyNTMyOCM1MzQzMTY3IzUwMDA3MzA4Mw==
FDCTech-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.