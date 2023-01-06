MCAP Inc. Hires Anthony Mariniello in Equities Division

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology company and electronic securities market maker, today announced a senior hire in its Equities division. The Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, MCAP LLC, hired Anthony ("Tony") Mariniello as Managing Director, Equities Relationship Management. He will play a key role in the expansion and growth of the Company's relationship management and liquidity services provided to MCAP LLC's institutional customer base. MCAP LLC continues to position itself as a leading technology partner, execution platform and customer service-driven market maker.

Mr. Mariniello joins MCAP from the StoneX where he served as Managing Director, Institutional Equity Sales. At MCAP, Tony will focus on the expansion of MCAP's institutional customer facing ADR and ETF markets, supporting customers' execution and liquidity needs.

Will Dennis, President at MCAP, commented, "Tony is a seasoned veteran with a deep understanding of our ADR and ETF products. His long-standing relationships in the industry speak volumes of his "customer first" focus. This mantra is embedded in everything we do at MCAP, and we look forward to having him onboard to help us service customers globally."

David Menn, CEO at MCAP, stated, "We are very excited to have Tony join MCAP. He brings with him many valuable long term customer relationships and significant market experience."

MCAP Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The Company has three subsidiaries: MCAP Technologies LLC, MBIT LLC, and MCAP LLC. MCAP Technologies LLC develops financial technology software utilized in various global financial markets. MBIT LLC is a digital asset company focused on blockchain integration in the global financial markets. MCAP LLC is a U.S. based broker-dealer focused on electronic securities market making. MCAP LLC connects institutional investors, broker-dealers and companies to the global equity and fixed income markets on a 24/7 basis. MCAP focuses on developing technologies to provide customers with customized trading solutions and unique market access.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

