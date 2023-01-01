LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyreCar Inc. ( HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food and package delivery services, today announced that it had raised $12.25 million in financing. The financing includes an initial tranche of $4.25 million that has been funded and a second tranche of $8 million that is subject to shareholder approval which is anticipated in the first quarter 2023. Less than $1 million in securities issued from the initial tranche will be registered securities and issued off of an S-3 registration statement. The remaining securities from both the initial and second tranches will be issued in a private placement that will be registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in an S-1 registration statement at a later date.



The Company simultaneously terminated the balance of its “at-the-market” equity offering program with D.A. Davidson & Co. (the “ATM Offering”) of $6.2 million from the $7.9 million facility.

The additional capital will accelerate ongoing growth initiatives, including the Company’s joint venture with AmeriDrive to purchase cars through a $100 million revolving line of credit with Credit Suisse and Medalist Partners. To date, the joint venture company has drawn $25 million on the line for the purchase of over 1,300 vehicles, with 1,000 vehicles already acquired for exclusive listing on the HyreCar platform.

The Company’s Interim CEO and CFO, Eduardo Iniguez, arranged the financing. With respect to the registered portion of this offering, Northland Securities, Inc. served as sole Placement Agent and D.A. Davidson & Co. served as Financial Advisor.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. ( HYRE) is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEMs that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through a safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information, please visit hyrecar.com.

