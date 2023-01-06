Natural Grocers® Provides Free Filtered Water to Communities Affected by Boil-Water Notice in Midland, TX

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 6, 2023

Free filtered water available at the Natural Grocers store for communities impacted by water main break until city-issued boil-water notice is lifted

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Natural Grocers® is offering free filtered water to those affected by a boil-water notice in Midland, Texas. Starting Friday, January 6, free water will be available to Midland residents and nearby communities until the boil-water notice is lifted.

Natural_Grocers_Free_Filtered_Water_at_Midland_TX_Store.jpg

Due to the recent water main break in the supply line from ground source water and issues at the city's water plant, the City of Midland, TX, is not able to treat the water to standard specifications. To limit risk, the City officials have issued a boil-water notice for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing baby food and formula, making ice and giving to pets.

Natural Grocers is offering free water from the Midland, Texas, store's reverse osmosis water filtration machines for those in need. The ultraviolet sterilization process used in Natural Grocers' water dispensers disinfects the water with UV light, designed to provide safe, high-quality water that does not need to be boiled before consumption. Additionally, via multiple filtration steps, the reverse osmosis process is intended to filter out suspended particles, chlorine and a wide range of chemicals, salts, lead, impurities, and more.

Due to capacity limitations of the store's water filtration system, which can only pump seventy-five gallons of water every other hour, each person is limited to two free gallons of water [per day]. To fill up on free water from the organic and natural grocery retailer, customers should bring their filled receptacle to the register, along with any items they are purchasing. Customers are urged to bring their own containers to fill, though the store will have a limited assortment for purchase.

"We are here to support our community as we navigate this challenging situation together. Please spread the word to friends and neighbors. We are thankful for your business and hope this will help you and your family," said Brian Phillips, Director of Store Operations for Natural Grocers.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 165 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

Natural_Grocers_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA80121&sd=2023-01-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-provides-free-filtered-water-to-communities-affected-by-boil-water-notice-in-midland-tx-301715696.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA80121&Transmission_Id=202301061435PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA80121&DateId=20230106
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.