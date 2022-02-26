OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP AND ALBERTSONS MEDIA COLLECTIVE PARTNER TO ENABLE CTV TARGETING AND MEASUREMENT

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) and Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm for the Albertsons Companies, are partnering on a first-to-market solution that will enable marketers to better target and measure based on ROI in Connected TV (CTV) environments.

Under the terms of the agreement, OMG will be able to combine audience data from Omnicom's Omni marketing orchestration system with Albertsons Media Collective data - including near-real time data from more than 30 million consumers who shop at Albertsons every week - to buy CTV advertising directly within The Trade Desk platform.

Announced during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) event in Las Vegas, the partnership bridges the gap in audience data that has been a barrier to brands optimizing CTV at scale. "Connected TV is the fastest growing advertising channel, but as OMG said when we published our CTV Standards Call-to Action in 2021, targeting and measurement deficits in the space are a significant barrier to investment," says Megan Pagliuca, Chief Activation Officer, Omnicom Media Group North America. "Combining Omni audiences with Albertson's shopper data within the Trade Desk, our clients will be able to tailor CTV messaging and spend directly to Albertson's shoppers and measure the impact of their media dollars where it matters most - at the cash register."

Adds Kristi Argyilan, SVP, Retail Media for the Albertsons Companies, "Showing performance based on meaningful business outcomes versus simple impressions delivered is really what this partnership is all about; and it exemplifies what retail media will be bringing to the marketplace in the longer term."

The alliance with Albertsons Media Collective is the first retail media network (RMN) partnership to be announced by OMG in 2023, following 2022 deals with Walmart, Instacart and Kroger Precision Marketing that helped OMG earn the highest possible scores for retail and commerce media in a recent analysis of global media agency groups from research and advisory firm Forrester. While the initial focus of the OMG/Albertson's agreement will be CTV investment, the partnership is expected to subsequently expand to include activations across two other OMG first-to-market initiatives - the Supply Chain IQ Score and the programmatic private marketplace for point-of-purchase screens.

Summing up the takeaway for Omnicom clients from the OMG/Albertson's partnership, Omnicom's CEO, eCommerce Frank Kochenash says, "This partnership demonstrates our continued commitment and leadership in the retail media and connected commerce space, combining expert talent, bespoke technology, and distinctive partnerships with leaders like Albertsons, to deliver outcomes for our clients."

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to more than 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Omnicom Media Group includes full- service media agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science as well as the Annalect data and analytics division that develops and manages Omni, the open operating system that orchestrates better outcomes for clients across all Omnicom agencies.

About Albertsons Media Collective

Albertsons Media Collective is a next-generation retail media network rooted in connections, technology and innovation. As the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies, the second-largest grocery chain in the United States, we connect with consumers in more than 2,278 locations across 35 states. We partner with leading brands to help them engage shoppers when and where it matters most, through the power of sophisticated first-party data. From innovative delivery platforms to highly targeted marketing solutions, we offer our clients a variety of programs designed to drive retail sales and maximize brand impact to best serve our customers.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,276 retail stores with 1,722 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.

