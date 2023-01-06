VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Heritage Cannabis, Datametrex AI, RDARS, RevoluGROUP and Green River Gold discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Heritage Cannabis (CSE:CANN) ships first products to Missouri dispensaries

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CANN) has completed its first production run and shipment of products to dispensaries in the State of Missouri. Heritage Cannabis' products, including RAD distillate vapes, RAD live resin and live rosin, are now available in both Missouri and West Virginia. David Schwede, CEO of Heritage, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

Datametrex's ( TSXV:DM , Financial) Medi-Call expands into Ontario and Alberta

Datametrex's (DM) Medi-Call telehealth subsidiary has expanded into Ontario and Alberta. The expansion was motivated by current shortages in healthcare availability across Canada. Management is confident that the expansion will improve the company's healthcare revenue and profits. CEO Marshall Gunter sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the expansion.

RDARS (CSE:RDRS) welcomes Daniel Kaufler as Executive Team Lead for Sales, Marketing, and Business Development

RDARS (RDRS) announced that Daniel Kaufler has joined the company as Executive Team Lead for Sales, Marketing, and Business Development. Daniel will play a key role in developing RDARS' growing position in drone security solutions. Charles Zwebner, CEO of RDARS, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

RevoluGROUP Canada ( TSXV:REVO , Financial) signs binding equity investment MOU

RevoluGROUP Canada (REVO) has signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding a potential share equity acquisition. An approved amendment to the MOU includes a financial penalty clause should the acquirers fail to conclude the transaction. The MOU was approved and signed by all parties on January 5th, 2023. CEO Steve Marshall sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) reports additional assay results from the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Corp. (CCR) has received assay results and updated drilling results for Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project. The company has received assay results for hole WK-22-06 drilled to a depth of 128 meters in Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target. Perry Little, President and CEO of Green River Gold, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the results.

