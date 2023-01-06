RON BUTLER NAMED TEXAS BANKERS HALL OF FAME HONOREE

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 6, 2023

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Butler, a 30-year veteran at First Financial Bank, will be inducted into the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame in April on the campus of Sam Houston State University, the university announced this week. One of five honorees in this year's class, Butler currently serves as EVP/Chief Administrative Officer of First Financial Bankshares and Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bank's Abilene Region.

First_Financial_Bankshares__Inc_Ron_Butler.jpg

"We are so excited that Ron is receiving this well-deserved honor because of his exceptional leadership, banking acumen and strong relationships with our customers, employees, and the banking industry, as well as the communities we serve," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO, First Financial Bankshares. "I speak for everyone at First Financial when I say we are so thankful for the outstanding job that Ron does to make our Bank one of the top banks in the country and we are grateful to Sam Houston State University for recognizing him with four outstanding peers in the banking industry."

During his career with First Financial Bank, Butler previously served as CEO of First Financial Bank in Eastland and Stephenville. He has been active in the community, serving on numerous community boards, and is the former board chair of the Abilene Industrial Foundation and Abilene Chamber of Commerce. Butler also serves on the Advisory Council of the Excellence in Banking program at the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University and the Advisory Council of the Rawls College of Business (Emeritus). He is former director of West Central Texas Municipal Water District, board chair of ContinueCare Hospital at Hendrick Medical Center, and the Abilene Improvement Corporation. Butler also served a six-year term on the Brazos River Authority board of directors and was appointed by Governor Rick Perry and has served numerous terms as a director of the Texas Bankers Association.

Butler graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from Tarleton State University. He also is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

"To be honored alongside these four outstanding bankers is humbling and I am appreciative to Sam Houston State University and the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame for this honor," Butler said. "Any success I've experienced during my career can be directly attributed to my First Financial teammates, customers, and communities with whom I've had the pleasure of working."

About First Financial Bank

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

favicon.png?sn=DA80033&sd=2023-01-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ron-butler-named-texas-bankers-hall-of-fame-honoree-301715735.html

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA80033&Transmission_Id=202301061527PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA80033&DateId=20230106
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.