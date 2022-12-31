First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Call

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 6, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (NASDAQ: FCNCA) today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss BancShares' financial results at 9 a.m. Eastern time on the same day. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

To participate in the call, dial 1-844-200-6205 (United States), 1-833-950-0062 (Canada) or +1-929-526-1599 (all other locations) and reference access code 836216. The conference call will be webcast live through First Citizens' website at ir.firstcitizens.com.

A replay of the call will be available until Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, by calling 1-866-813-9403 (United States), 1-226-828-7578 (Canada) or +44-204-525-0658 (all other locations) and referencing access code 724723. A webcast archive of the conference call will be available through Feb. 16, 2023, at ir.firstcitizens.com.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). In January 2022, First Citizens BancShares and CIT Group Inc. merged – creating one of the top 20 U.S. financial institutions, with more than $100 billion in assets.

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. As the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, First Citizens is continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Its commercial banking segment brings a wide array of best-in-class lending, leasing and banking services to middle-market companies and small businesses from coast to coast. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 500 branches in 21 states, many in high-growth markets. For more information, visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®

Contact:

Deanna Hart

Barbara Thompson


Investor Relations

Corporate Communications


919-716-2137

919-716-2716

SOURCE First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

