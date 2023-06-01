Boltwood Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $246.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHF(7.35%), HYGV(4.55%), and MBSD(4.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Boltwood Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Boltwood Capital Management bought 17,810 shares of NAS:IEI for a total holding of 65,187. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.22.

On 01/06/2023, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $116.49 per share and a market cap of $12.06Bil. The stock has returned -7.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Boltwood Capital Management bought 17,582 shares of NAS:MBB for a total holding of 59,230. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.75.

On 01/06/2023, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $94.83 per share and a market cap of $23.93Bil. The stock has returned -9.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Boltwood Capital Management bought 69,688 shares of ARCA:MBSD for a total holding of 478,333. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.01.

On 01/06/2023, FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund traded for a price of $20.69 per share and a market cap of $99.31Mil. The stock has returned -7.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Boltwood Capital Management bought 18,025 shares of ARCA:RAVI for a total holding of 50,765. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.33.

On 01/06/2023, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund traded for a price of $74.511 per share and a market cap of $886.68Mil. The stock has returned 0.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Boltwood Capital Management bought 42,475 shares of ARCA:SPDW for a total holding of 313,200. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.83.

On 01/06/2023, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $30.77 per share and a market cap of $13.58Bil. The stock has returned -12.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

