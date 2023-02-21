AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced it will release its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Monday, February 20, 2023 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM Eastern time.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time / 10:00 AM Central Time Dial-in: 323-794-2551, Conference Code 9196717 Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwebcasts.com%2FAmerisafe2022Q4Earningscalls

An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, and manufacturing. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

