GoalVest Advisory LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 247 stocks valued at a total of $155.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(24.45%), VTI(7.75%), and USMV(4.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GoalVest Advisory LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought 67,590 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 102,058. The trade had a 15.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 01/06/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $356.59 per share and a market cap of $266.16Bil. The stock has returned -15.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a price-book ratio of 3.91.

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced their investment in BATS:VLUE by 46,553 shares. The trade had a 2.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.95.

On 01/06/2023, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $94.45 per share and a market cap of $7.83Bil. The stock has returned -13.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

The guru established a new position worth 56,171 shares in BATS:USMV, giving the stock a 2.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.77 during the quarter.

On 01/06/2023, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $73.46 per share and a market cap of $30.43Bil. The stock has returned -5.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a price-book ratio of 4.24.

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IYR by 29,447 shares. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.74.

On 01/06/2023, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $86.21 per share and a market cap of $3.96Bil. The stock has returned -20.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a price-book ratio of 2.61.

The guru sold out of their 59,941-share investment in BATS:USHY. Previously, the stock had a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.18 during the quarter.

On 01/06/2023, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $35.38 per share and a market cap of $9.61Bil. The stock has returned -8.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a price-book ratio of 7.10.

