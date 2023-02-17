Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT, Financial) (the “Company”) announced today that its fourth quarter 2022 earnings will be released after the market closes on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Management will host a conference call on the following day, Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM Central Time.

Conference Call

Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 317-6003

International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-6061

Passcode: 2673669

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.camdenliving.com

The Company strongly encourages interested parties to join the call via webcast in order to view any associated videos, slide presentations, etc. The dial-in phone line will be reserved for accredited analysts and investors who plan to pose questions to Management during the Q&A session of the call.

Conference Call Replay

Domestic Dial-In Number: (877) 344-7529

International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-0088

Passcode: 6438917

Available Through: February 17, 2023

The complete earnings release and supplemental data will be available in the Investors section of the website.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 171 properties containing 58,433 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 60,652 apartment homes in 178 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 15 consecutive years, most recently ranking #26.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.

