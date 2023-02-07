Essex Property Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:ESS, Financial) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. A conference call with senior management is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fourth quarter conference call is open to everyone and can be accessed by:

Internet: Go to www.essex.com; click on Investors and the fourth quarter earnings webcast.

Phone: Dial toll-free, (877) 407-0784, or toll/international, (201) 689-8560. No passcode is necessary.

Replay: A rebroadcast of the live call will be available online for 30 days and digitally for 7 days. To access the replay online, go to www.essex.com and select Investors and the fourth quarter earnings webcast. To access the replay digitally, dial (844) 512-2921 using the Replay Pin Number – 13735125.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 253 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

