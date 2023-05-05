Munster, Ind., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finward Bancorp (the “Bancorp”) ( FNWD) announced today, that effective at the close of business on May 5, 2023, Leane E. Cerven, Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, will be retiring from her role at the Bancorp and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Peoples Bank (the “Bank”).



Ms. Cerven, who will turn 65 in April, has been employed with the Bancorp and the Bank since 2010 as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In 2021, Ms. Cerven assumed the position of Chief Risk Officer of the Bancorp and the Bank in addition to her other responsibilities. In her current role as Chief Risk Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Cerven oversees the Legal, Corporate Secretary, Compliance, Fraud, CRA, and Audit functions of the Bancorp and the Bank. Lynette M. Klemm, the current Director of Audit for the Bank, will replace Ms. Cerven as the Interim Chief Risk Officer for the Bancorp and the Bank until such time as a permanent appointment may be made. Ms. Klemm has worked in Internal Audit in the banking industry for 34 years. She is a Certified Bank Auditor, Certified Financial Services Auditor, and Certified Risk Professional. Bridget Stout, Senior Auditor, will take on the role as Interim Director of Audit.

“Leane has played an instrumental role in the Bank’s growth since she joined us over ten years ago,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, chief executive officer. “Her experience and insight as both Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel have been invaluable assets for the Bank for more than a decade. Leane’s work to build a strong risk management organization will provide for a smooth transition and will ensure stability for the Bank. While this is part of a planned transition, we will miss her immensely both personally and professionally.”

Prior to joining the Bancorp and the Bank, Ms. Cerven was Vice President and Legal Counsel for Bank One and an Associate Attorney with Mayer, Brown & Platt. She is licensed to practice law in Indiana and Illinois. Cerven is a 2014 graduate of the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking, former chair of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking Advisory Board, and a Stonier capstone advisor and facilitator. She is also a former co-chair of the ABA’s General Counsels Group. She is the president of the South Shore Arts Board of Directors, Munster, Indiana, and serves on the Finance Council for St. Thomas More Church, Munster, Indiana, and on the Bioethics Committees for St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago, Indiana and St. Mary Medical Center, Hobart, Indiana.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 29 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area. Finward Bancorp’s common stock is quoted on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank’s products and services, and Finward Bancorp’s investor relations.

