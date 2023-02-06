Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced it would issue its earnings release containing fourth quarter results after the market closes on February 6, 2023. A conference call will be held on February 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter’s results.

Genworth’s earnings release and financial supplement will be available through the company's website, http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.genworth.com, at the time of their release to the public.

Genworth’s conference call will be accessible via telephone and Internet. The dial-in number for Genworth’s February 7 conference call is 888-208-1820 or 323-794-2110 (outside the U.S.); conference ID # 1572215. To participate in the call by webcast, register at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.genworth.com. It is recommended to join the call at least 15 minutes in advance.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for one year.

Prior to Genworth’s conference call, our publicly traded subsidiary, Enact Holdings, Inc. (Enact) (Nasdaq: ACT), announced it will hold a conference call on February 7, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its results from the fourth quarter. Participants interested in joining Enact’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking here to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. To participate in the call by webcast, register at https%3A%2F%2Fir.enactmi.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents. It is recommended to join the call at least 15 minutes in advance.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 holding company focused on empowering families to navigate the aging journey with confidence, now and in the future. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth provides guidance, products, and services that help people understand their caregiving options and fund their long-term care needs. Genworth is also the parent company of publicly traded Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), a leading U.S. mortgage insurance provider. For more information on Genworth visit genworth.com, and for more information on Enact visit enactmi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005426/en/