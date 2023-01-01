Hennessy Japan Fund's Top 4th Quarter Trades

Japan-centered fund releases quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
Just now
Summary
  • Fund enters positions in Hoya and Olympus.
  • Also boosts holding in Seven & I Holdings.
  • Fund trims positions in Mercari and Murata Manufacturing.
Article's Main Image

Hennessy Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio), part of California-based Hennesy Advisors Inc. (HNNA, Financial), disclosed in a portfolio update filing that its top trades during the fourth quarter of 2022 included new positions in Hoya Corp. (TSE:7741, Financial) and Olympus Corp. (TSE:7733, Financial), a boost to its holding in Seven & I Holdings (TSE:3382, Financial) and reductions to its positions in Mercari Inc. (TSE:4385, Financial) and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:6981, Financial).

Managed by Masakazu Takeda and Yu Shimizu, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in Japanese companies. Hennessy looks for companies that have strong management teams, quality earnings, balance sheet strength and attractive valuations.

1611401104506060800.png

As of October 2022, the fund’s $296-million equity portfolio contains 34 stocks, with three new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 7%. The top-four sectors in terms of weight are industrials, consumer defensive, technology and financial services, with weights of 36.45%, 16.34%, 14.98% and 13.69%.

1611443913212657664.png

Investors should be aware that portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

Hoya

The fund invested in 44,220 shares of Hoya Corp. (

TSE:7741, Financial), giving the position 1.39% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged 14,421.5 yen ($109.22) during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.80 as of Friday.

1611446409494626304.png

The life care and information technology company has a GF Score of 99 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a financial strength rank of 9 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for GF Value and momentum.

1611448551500513280.png

Hoya’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 1.1% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 95% of global competitors.

1611454698559209472.png

Olympus

The fund purchased 138,700 shares of Olympus Corp. (

TSE:7733, Financial), giving the position 0.99% equity portfolio weight.

1611461904004382720.png

Shares of Olympus averaged 2,960.02 yen ($22.42) during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83 as of Friday.

1611462838071689216.png

The medical instruments company has a GF Score of 87 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 10 out of 10, a growth rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for momentum and profitability.

1611464683917770752.png

The company’s profitability ranks 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by more than 13% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming approximately 80% of global competitors.

1611466177693974528.png

Seven & I Holdings

The fund added 191,400 shares of Seven & I Holdings (

TSE:3382, Financial), boosting the position by 131.64% and its equity portfolio by 2.42%.

1611467017540435968.png

Shares of Seven & I Holdings averaged 5,638.13 yen ($42.70) during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79 as of Friday.

1611467918569209856.png

The company operates the convenience store chain 7-Eleven. Seven & I Holdings has a GF Score of 88 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a rank of 8 out of 10 for profitability and GF Value, a momentum rank of 6 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 3 out of 10.

1611471400495841280.png

Mercari

The fund sold 494,100 shares of Mercari (

TSE:4385, Financial), slicing 71.53% of the position and 2.27% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged 2,236.85 yen ($16.94) during the fourth quarter.

1611475596620169216.png

GuruFocus’ GF Value line labeled the Japanese e-commerce company a possible value trap due to its low price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.36 as of Friday and low scores for profitability and financial strength.

1611479011479879680.png

Mercari’s financial strength ranks 2 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 3 out of 9, a weak Altman Z-score of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms more than 90% of global competitors.

1611479909035769856.png

Mercari has a GF Score of 61 out of 100 driven on a momentum rank of 7 out of 10 and a growth rank of 6 out of 10 despite low scores for financial strength, profitability and GF Value.

1611480820256702464.png

Murata Manufacturing

The fund sold 132,600 shares of Murata Manufacturing (

TSE:6981, Financial), chopping 54.41% of the position and 2.07% of its equity portfolio.

1611481154752446464.png

Shares of Murata Manufacturing averaged 7,368.08 yen ($55.80) during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79 as of Friday.

1611482945330184192.png

The electronic circuits company has a GF Score of 95 out of 100 driven on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a financial strength rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 4 out of 10.

1611483269835096064.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.