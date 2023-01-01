In June 2022, the CEO of Ford ( F, Financial), Jim Farley, made an interesting prediction that the electric vehicle industry would soon enter a price war.

That prediction may have seemed a bit far out at the time, as the first half of 2022 was still being defined by supply chain constraints and soaring materials costs for automakers. Moreover, the supply and demand situation allowed for higher prices.

However, on Jan. 6, 2023, Tesla ( TSLA, Financial) cut its prices in China again, making its vehicles 40% cheaper in China compared to the U.S. as competition heats up in the Chinese EV market. Shares of several Chinese EV makers, including XPeng ( XPEV, Financial) and Nio ( NIO, Financial), fell as a result because after these price cuts, Tesla’s Model 3 is cheaper than their comparable vehicles.

With more automakers entering the EV space, the pace of innovation has stepped up, with breakthroughs being made in terms of charging speeds, driving ranges, battery costs, production efficiency and more. In Europe and even the U.S., legacy automakers such as Volkswagen ( FRA:VOW, Financial) and Ford are focusing on ramping up EV production, so it’s looking increasingly possible that an EV price war could develop in countries other than China as well.

The big question for investors is, which EV makers have what it takes to benefit from an EV price war? There’s no single factor that will determine the answers to this question, but some important considerations include features, efficiency and scalability.

Features

Features are a huge decision-making factor in buying a car – as long as they come at what consumers deem to be an acceptable price for what you get.

With EVs, in addition to the standard things like the car’s interface and the exterior and interior design, important features include range, charging speed and driver assist / self-driving features.

For years, Tesla led the pack on most of the above features, which helped it become the first profitable large-scale pure-play EV maker. However, competitors seem to be catching up and even pulling ahead in some areas.

The XPeng A9 recently made headlines by demonstrating the ability to get over 200 kilometers of range from just a 5-minute charge, beating Tesla in a head-to-head charging test. The 4C battery version of the A9 achieved this incredible speed on XPeng’s 480 kilowatt S4 supercharger. Meanwhile, Tesla’s 250 kilowatt superchargers can add about 80 kilometers of range in 5 minutes. Tesla is working on rolling out its latest V4 superchargers, which offer peak power of up to 350 kilowatts.

In terms of range, Tesla is still near the top of the list, with its Models S and Model 3 ranking behind the Lucid ( LCID, Financial) Air and Model X and Model Y behind the Mercedes ( FRA:MBG, Financial) EQS. Several brands, including Mercedes and Geely ( HKSE:00175, Financial), have showcased EVs with up to 1,000 kilometers of range. Such rapid improvements compared to just a few years ago show great promise for the future of the EV industry.

Of course, not every buyer will be looking for top-of-the-line luxury everything, but it’s still important to offer a good balance of attractive features and competitive prices. More competitors in the EV market means a wider range of products for different consumers. As a general rule, higher-end luxury vehicles tend to main relatively insulated from things like price wars as they are marketed towards the wealthy.

In the U.S., General Motors ( GM, Financial) and Ford are shaping up to be the most affordability-focused EV makers, especially GM with its Chevy Bolt. Ford’s sales are more skewed towards larger trucks and SUVs, which naturally makes it more expensive, but Ford believes the price of making batteries should decrease in the coming years, allowing it to offer some models for as low as $25,000.

Tesla may have taken an early lead on the driver-assist and self-driving front front, but both GM’s Super Cruise and Ford’s BlueCruise have been catching up, and both outranked Tesla’s Autopilot on Consumer Reports.

In countries such as India and China and other developing nations, mini-EVs that retail for super cheap but only offer short ranges could gain more popularity, especially since these countries' infrastructure is often more community-centered.

Efficiency

In this case, efficiency refers to how efficiently an EV maker can produce and sell vehicles. If the cost of each vehicle is higher than the sale price, then the company’s business model will be unsustainable. Companies that can produce vehicles at a lower cost are able to either make more profit per vehicle or offer lower prices in order to increase sales numbers.

This is where established automakers like GM, Volkswagen and BYD ( SZSE:002594, Financial) have an advantage. They have been around for many decades and survived a wide range of market conditions, so they are more familiar with finding ways to deliver the same product at lower costs.

However, things such as new breakthroughs in battery technology will have an impact on efficiency as well. For example, while GM’s Ultium batteries were comparable to Tesla’s batteries in 2020, they use a unique technology that reduces the need for cobalt by 70%, an innovation which greatly reduces costs and has recently turned the tide in GM’s favor. This edge isn’t guaranteed to last, though.

Scalability

A third factor that can affect an EV maker’s chances in a price war is scalability. Are new models popular enough to generate excess demand? How fast is the company able to ramp up production to meet said demand?

Many buyers will simply purchase the best option available to them rather than waiting around for a specific car to become available. This means that the ability to scale up is essential.

Additionally, large-scale production is typically more cost-efficient that small-scale production as it can help lower the cost to manufacture each vehicle. This can help bring prices down for both the company and customers.

A rising tide

As they say, a rising tide lifts all boats, which is likely why shares of Tesla gained momentum on the news that the company is lowering prices in China yet again. Under saturated or stagnant market conditions, a price war can have a devastating effect on profitability and valuations, but Precedence Research estimates the EV market will grow at a 23.1% CAGR through 2030, while Statista projects a 17.02% CAGR through 2027.

If this kind of growth is supported by real demand, EV makers that offer a range of affordable and luxury models, have the ability to scale up rapidly and don’t neglect investing in research and development seem poised to gain the most.

To me, GM seems to lead the U.S. market on most of these criteria, though Ford has the edge in the electric truck market with its F150 Lightning. Tesla’s high valuation may seem off-putting at first glance, but it has achieved an incredible operating margin of 16.71% versus the industry average of just 4.27%, so it has the potential to be much more resilient in a price war.

In China, BYD, which counts Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) among its investors under its Hong Kong listing ( HKSE:01211, Financial), is the leading EV producer as of this writing. XPeng seems to be leading the way in breakthrough technologies, though, which is worth keeping an eye on.