NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

  • TELADOC HEALTH, INC. (NYSE: TDOC)

***Please contact only if you acquired shares before February 11, 2021

Teladoc provides virtual healthcare services in the U.S. and internationally through Business-to-Business ("B2B") and Direct-to-Consumer ("D2C") distribution channels. The Company offers its customers various virtual products and services addressing, among other medical issues, mental health through its BetterHelp D2C product, and chronic conditions.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether Teladoc or its officers and directors breach their fiduciary duties by failing to disclose that: (i) increased competition, among other factors, was negatively impacting Teladoc's BetterHelp and chronic care businesses; (ii) the growth of those businesses was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) as a result, Teladoc's revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections for FY 2022 were unrealistic; and (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Teladoc would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge.

These possible fiduciary breaches were compounded by massive Teladoc stock selling by Teladoc insiders between February 11, 2021 and July 27, 2022. These Teladoc insiders sold approximately $168 millionof their Teladoc stock collectively as evidenced by their Form 4s.

If you still own Teladoc Health, Inc or TDOC since February 11, 2021, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers.

Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
(212) 709-8245

