Nexstar-Operated Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting Pull Local Channels from DISH TV Customers

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 6, 2023

  • Mission and White Knight demand unreasonable rate increases as their viewership with DISH subscribers continues to decline
  • Mission and White Knight rejected DISH's extension offers to keep programming accessible to customers while negotiations continue

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting local channels, both operated by Nexstar Media Group, were removed from DISH TV today, affecting access in 28 markets nationwide. With this removal, DISH customers no longer have access to the local channels in Mission's markets, such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW and MNT, and to White Knight stations in two markets.

DISH_Logo.jpg

"Both programming groups rejected DISH's contract extension offers to keep programming available for customers while we continue to negotiate," said Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV. "We're disappointed Mission and White Knight have chosen this course of action. The demanded fees are unreasonable given that Mission and White Knight's viewership on DISH have significantly declined over the past three years, indicating that many viewers have moved to other channels for programming they prefer."

Mission and White Knight's actions are not unexpected. In the past year, the Nexstar-controlled programmers removed channels from Comcast, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse and Verizon Fios. Mission is currently in a long-term dispute with DirecTV. It pulled its channels from DirecTV customers in mid-October, forcing more than a million customers to look elsewhere to watch their favorite programming.

"Broadcasters like Mission and White Knight often block customer access as they negotiate for higher rates," added Neylon. "We will continue to fight on behalf of DISH customers to keep prices as low as possible. We hope Mission and White Knight will continue to negotiate with us in good faith so we can minimize the disruption to our customers."

DISH customers can visit DISHPromise.com for more information.

Stations Affected:

Mission:

  • (NBC: KRBC) - Abilene, TX
  • (FOX: WXXA) - Albany, NY
  • (CW: KWBQ) - Albuquerque, NM
  • (MNT: KASY) - Albuquerque, NM
  • (FOX: KCIT) - Amarillo, TX
  • (MNT: KCPN) - Amarillo, TX
  • (FOX: KHMT) - Billings, MT
  • (ABC: WVNY) - Burlington, VT
  • (FOX: KLJB) - Davenport, IA
  • (FOX: WFXP) - Erie, PA
  • (CW: WTVW) - Evansville, IN
  • (FOX: KFQX) - Grand Junction, CO
  • (ABC: KODE) - Joplin, MO
  • (ABC: WLAJ) - Lansing, MI
  • (FOX: KLRT) - Little Rock, AR
  • (CW: KASN) - Little Rock, AR
  • (ABC: KAMC) - Lubbock, TX
  • (NBC: KTVE) - Monroe, LA
  • (CW: WPIX) - New York, NY
  • (FOX: KPEJ) - Odessa, TX
  • (FOX: WNAC) - Providence, RI
  • (ABC: WTVO) - Rockford, IL
  • (NBC: KSAN) - San Angelo, TX
  • (FOX: KMSS) - Shreveport, LA
  • (CBS: KOLR) - Springfield, MO
  • (ABC: WAWV) - Terre Haute, IN
  • (ABC: WUTR) - Utica, NY
  • (FOX: KJTL) - Wichita Falls, TX
  • (MNT: KJBO) - Wichita Falls, TX
  • (CBS: WYOU) - Wilkes Barre, PA

White Knight:

  • (NBC: WVLA) - Baton Rouge, LA
  • (FOX: KFXK) - Tyler-Longview-Lufkin, TX

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

favicon.png?sn=LA80372&sd=2023-01-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexstar-operated-mission-broadcasting-and-white-knight-broadcasting-pull-local-channels-from-dish-tv-customers-301715872.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA80372&Transmission_Id=202301061852PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA80372&DateId=20230106
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.