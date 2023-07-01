EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $137.00Mil. The top holdings were HRL(13.56%), HBAN(4.70%), and ALB(3.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 894,820-share investment in NYSE:MIC. Previously, the stock had a 2.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.07 during the quarter.

On 01/07/2023, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC traded for a price of $4.09 per share and a market cap of $363.95Mil. The stock has returned -89.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC has a price-earnings ratio of 0.13, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC bought 25,800 shares of BATS:JBBB for a total holding of 126,180. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.92.

On 01/07/2023, Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF traded for a price of $44.9094 per share and a market cap of $80.84Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

The guru sold out of their 1,301,350-share investment in NAS:VTGN. Previously, the stock had a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $0.33 during the quarter.

On 01/07/2023, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $0.1626 per share and a market cap of $33.63Mil. The stock has returned -91.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.03 and a price-sales ratio of 27.74.

During the quarter, EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC bought 11,500 shares of ARCA:JAAA for a total holding of 92,050. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.93.

On 01/07/2023, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF traded for a price of $49.31 per share and a market cap of $1.92Bil. The stock has returned 0.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC bought 2,502 shares of ARCA:IWV for a total holding of 17,069. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $229.05.

On 01/07/2023, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $223.74 per share and a market cap of $10.99Bil. The stock has returned -16.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

