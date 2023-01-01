'Top Gun: Maverick' Breaks Paramount Global's Records

The Tom Cruise film is the biggest hit on streaming, smashing Paramount+ viewership records

Just now
Summary
  • Paramount+ set a new record for streaming viewership with 'Top Gun: Maverick.'
  • With live sports a big part of its portfolio, the company will likely gain ground from here.
  • The entertainment company achieved great success in the past year, setting it up for an even more prosperous 2023.
Months after its release, "Top Gun: Maverick" keeps raking in the records. The sequel to the classic movie rounded off 2022 as the number one movie at the global box office.

Notably, Paramount+ (

PARA, Financial) set a new high-flying record with the airborne success of Top Gun: Maverick. This highly anticipated sequel to the 1986 classic has knocked "Sonic the Hedgehog" from its lofty perch since its U.S. premiere on Dec. 22, earning an impressive 60% more viewership than Sonic ever did and further demonstrating Paramount+'s potential as a vibrant film streaming service. Although Paramount Global has stayed mum on specific figures, it's clear that Tom Cruise's return to the big (or rather small) screen is off to quite a start and looks set to reach even greater heights in the coming weeks.

The anticipation of the film's debut on the streaming service proved a great success for fans. Viewership for the original "Top Gun" movie skyrocketed 400% as movie lovers refreshed and re-ensured their long-time love for the film before the new release. It seemed that the fervor even extended to other parts of the Tom Cruise library, with a 140% bump in viewings of "Mission Impossible" over the weekend. Whether it was reliving old memories or prepping for something new, it's clear that many fans were eager to kick off the "Top Gun: Maverick" arrival in style.

The movie adds a valuable title Paramount+, which is coming into its own as a streaming service. With the potential for large returns, investors are paying close attention to whether Paramount can continue releasing top content.

Paramount+ streaming service: Ace in the hole

Paramount+, the streaming service from Paramount, made some big strides in its third-quarter results. The platform's direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscriber base increased to a total of 67 million worldwide after adding 4.7 million during the period, and by 2024 it aims to have reached 100 million. Paramount+ wants to get there with the help of exclusive movies, live sports and more overseas markets. While it is far behind rivals like Netflix (

NFLX, Financial) and Disney (DIS, Financial), it still stands to make impressive gains in the coming years if it can keep up the momentum generated by its quality content.

Paramount Pictures has been riding a wave of success this year thanks to the blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick." The movie earned almost $1.5 billion in global ticket sales, making it the highest-grosser of 2022. To capitalize on its success, Paramount added the film exclusively on its new streaming service, Paramount+. This move is part of the company's aggressive strategy unveiled earlier this year. It plans to have all Paramount Pictures releases eventually move to the streaming platform once they finish their theatrical run by 2024. With exclusive releases such as "Top Gun: Maverick" premiering before their arrival on other platforms and a deep library ranging from classic titles to new releases, it appears that Paramount+ may be the next big thing in movies.

In addition, live sports are a big part of its portfolio. Last year, Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS) signed a long-term partnership with the NFL to broadcast live game coverage across CBS Sports and Paramount+. The game coverage was an important factor of the agreement, coming into effect for this season. This new deal is expected to significantly impact Paramount+, as more viewers will be able to tune into their desired games hosted on the streaming service. Subscribers can now access NFL sports events like never before, giving them exclusive content from the world's most popular sport, such as touchdown recaps and even front-row seats at major championship matchups. With the groundbreaking 11-year agreement between the NFL and Paramount, there is sure to be plenty of exciting action and interesting content available to stream through Paramount+ in the years ahead.

Paramount+ is making a major play for sports fans across America, recently securing a multi-year, multiplatform arrangement with UEFA Champions League soccer and PGA Tour. This will allow Paramount+ subscribers to access live games on the platform. Access to these exclusive events will greatly enhance the value of Paramount+, giving fans access to some of the most prestigious international soccer leagues and premier golf tournaments worldwide. Additionally, viewers can enjoy profiles and highlight reels that cover the best moments from both competitions, getting deeper insights into their favorite teams, athletes and moments. With so much to gain by becoming a Paramount+ subscriber, sports fans everywhere are sure to be thrilled.

Beware of the headwinds

Although Paramount is making a strong push in the movies and live sports content markets, investors must remember to factor in the ever-changing business environment, the potential for economic troubles ahead and the intense competion in the streaming market.

One issue is that despite positive reports from several digital media outlets, the ad space remains soft. Many established brands have cut their marketing budgets, and economists warn that a U.S. recession will likely arrive in the next couple of years. This could spell trouble for companies that depend heavily on advertising income, as it is usually one of the first areas to suffer when times get tough. However, forward-thinking businesses actively seek ways to mitigate this risk by diversifying income streams. Those relying on ad revenue may be in for an uncertain few years ahead.

An economic downturn could prove disastrous for streaming services as demand for subscriptions decreases and consumers opt for more value-oriented services. Companies may need to innovate and restructure their packages to stay financially viable, creating competition within the industry. Consumers may find themselves torn between selecting a service with an abundance of content versus one that offers significantly more affordable options. With this uncertainty looming overhead, businesses and consumers will likely be considering their options more carefully shortly.

Takeaway

Last year was a big year for Paramount Global. The entertainment company enjoyed tremendous success across the board on multiple fronts. That sets it up for an even bigger year in 2023 in my view. Paramount Global's future success should be driven by its ability to adapt and change with the times. As the industry landscape shifts, Paramount Global is aiming to deliver the best possible content to its audiences. With a strong slate of films and television shows in the works for 2023, in addition to its live sports deals, I believe the company is poised for another great year in 2023.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
