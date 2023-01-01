BlackBerry: Why a Comeback Is Unlikely

In recent times, Blackberry has witnessed a decrease in profit margins and a drop in overall revenue due to various factors

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • BlackBerry has experienced a drastic drop in price from around $147 in 2008.
  • This marks its fall from grace in cell phones after the advent of the smartphone.
  • BlackBerry has seen its revenue drop and, for a long time, has not achieved profitability.
  • It is trying to transform itself into a cybersecurity company.
  • However, I believe it is unlikely that the company can improve its fortunes.
Article's Main Image

BlackBerry (

BB, Financial) has been facing tough financial times for some time now, with its revenue on a continual downward trend, not to mention the constant losses it has been registering.

1612484489030762496.png

BB Data by GuruFocus

The market can be unforgiving at times, and against the ever-mounting market competition, BlackBerry is finding it hard to stay afloat. Nevertheless, it is making progress with its foray into the cybersecurity sector.

Despite Blackberry's long struggle to regain its footing, some investors still appear to believe that the turn to cybersecurity could help the company increase its profits once again. However, I believe this optimism ignores the facts of its performance thus far; it has been lagging behind its competitors for quite some time and does not appear to have any plans that would cause it to experience significant growth. Here's why I believe the stock remains very risky despite its turnaround efforts.

The good times are over

BlackBerry was once a force to be reckoned with. In 2011, the company generated revenue of $3.4 billion when it had a high penetration in the mobile phone market. However, over the last 10 years, BlackBerry has recorded a net profit in only four fiscal years as it was displaced by the advent of smartphones.

BlackBerry closed its third quarter of fiscal 2023 on Nov. 30, 2022 and posted the results on Dec. 22 last year. According to its quarterly report, the company's reported earnings per share outperformed the average Wall Street estimate by 2 cents. However, BlackBerry still faced another quarter with a net loss of 5 cents per share. The company generated revenue of $169 million, which was above analyst forecasts but fell over 8% year-over-year.

In the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023, BlackBerry generated a meager $505 million in revenue, and its net loss equaled $239 million. The company is in hot water as it only had liquidity of $505 million in the third quarter, and the rising interest rates aren't going to show mercy to unprofitable companies.

Earlier this year, BlackBerry management issued optimistic guidance to generate revenue of $886 million in fiscal 2025 and $1.2 billion in 2027, but personally, I don't see how this is going to happen.

The competition is tough

BlackBerry was once an industry leader in device and messaging patents. Thanks to its licensing business, it gained hefty revenue, forcing many of its competitors to pay royalties for any patented technology they wished to use. Not only that, but even foreign companies were willing to use the BlackBerry brand as part of their product identity by paying licensing fees for it as well. However, with technology rapidly changing and increasingly more complex, BlackBerry decided it was time to phase out this patent-licensing endeavor and sold most of these patents off. This was a big decision because BlackBerry lost a major source of income but hopefully set the plans in motion for the company's new chapter into innovation.

However, the company's cybersecurity business hasn't been doing well over the past year. The company is experiencing declining revenues while its competitors like Fortinet (

FTNT, Financial), CrowdStrike (CRWD, Financial) and Zscaler (ZS, Financial) have shown mid-double-digit growths in their latest quarters. Moreover, the cybersecurity market is a tough zone and depends substantially on recurring revenue, and it has already been significantly penetrated by the companies mentioned above, along with some others.

The company's ray of hope for the future could be its Internet of Things segment. Its deal with Shanghai Dayin Technology for acoustic solutions and partnership with Magna International (

MGA, Financial) for next-generation Advanced Driver Assistance Systems seem to be growth prospects in the future. However, these will not produce near-term results. For full fiscal year 2023, the company predicts that its cybersecurity revenue could remain flat, while the Internet of Things segment will be limited to 15% to 18% growth compared to 37% in the fiscal year 2022.

Takeaway

BlackBerry was once a mammoth in the mobile phone industry and recorded high profits and stock prices. Since then, the company has plunged quite significantly over the past decade. The company was falling down a bottomless pit before the new CEO John Chen began to turn things around by selling its hardware business along with legacy patents and focusing on cybersecurity.

However, BlackBerry has not seen noteworthy profits from this endeavor yet, and I don't believe it will in the near-term. Furthermore, it is competing against market players whose revenues are constantly increasing.

Keeping that in mind, the company doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon in my view. With an enterprise value of under $2 billion, the company is ripe for a takeover by other cybersecurity companies - if it can offer any competitive products worth acquiring.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.