Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BioLineRx Ltd. (“BioLineRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLRX) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired BioLineRx securities between February 23, 2021 and September 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 6, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) the Company was not well financed to develop Motixafortide while at the same time advancing other pipeline programs; (2) BioLine would require a loan from Kreos Capital VII Aggregator SCSP in an aggregate principal amount of up to $40 million and then also would require a $15M securities offering to facilitate the commercial launch of Motixafortide; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

When the truth emerged, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BioLineRx shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

