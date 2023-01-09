Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Indonesia and Singapore to promote Hong Kong's business opportunities

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
InvestHK_Article2.jpg

HONG KONG, Jan 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Mr Stephen Phillips, today (January 9) embarked on a duty visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, and Singapore this week as part of the latest efforts of InvestHK to promote Hong Kong's business attractions, including the opportunities arising from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).


Thumb_InvestHK202301091.jpg
Mr Stephen Phillips


During the visit, Mr Phillips will be meeting with representatives of companies from financial services and family offices, innovation and technology, transport, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, creative industries, and business and professional services sectors to discuss their plans of setting up or expanding operations in Hong Kong and other parts of the GBA.

Mr Phillips will also host a business roundtable cum luncheon for member companies of the Employers' Association of Indonesia in Jakarta to provide an update on business opportunities and talent initiatives in Hong Kong. In Singapore, he will conduct two roundtables jointly organised with the Good City Foundation and the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises respectively, to share with them the latest initiatives and opportunities of the family offices sector in Hong Kong.

Mr Phillips said, "Hong Kong remains the only place in the world where the global advantage and the China advantage come together in a single city. This unique convergence makes Hong Kong the irreplaceable connection between the Mainland and the rest of the world. The city is an ideal location for overseas and Mainland companies, as well as entrepreneurs from around the world, as a base to set up or expand their business in Hong Kong, the GBA, China, and Asia more widely."

He added, "Hong Kong offers Indonesian and Singaporean companies a wide range of routes to growth opportunities. I look forward to sharing with representatives of companies and entrepreneurs the up-to-date and real situation in Hong Kong, and particularly how they can use Hong Kong to seize opportunities, including those arising from the GBA."

Source: InvestHK

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.



Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.