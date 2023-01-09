MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced company's wholly owned subsidiary has started volume production of M10 solar modules from its state-of-the-art production line at its facility in Sacramento, CA.

"We are very excited to announce that we have finished commissioning of the new production line for M10 (182mm Cell) modules and have started volume production and delivering to customers. This is the very first domestic M10 production line in the U.S. equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technologies," said Denton Peng, Chairman of S4A. "The new line will add an additional 550MW of solar module manufacturing capacity to our existing production volume. We will be delivering 410W American-made modules for the residential market and 550W all black, American-made modules for commercial and industrial markets. We are very excited to meet this important milestone for our company and offer the best domestic-made solar module products to our customers to meet the increasing demand for American-made modules."

The Solar4America module manufacturing facility now produces 700MW with capacity ramping up to 2.4GW in 2023.

Currently S4A has production capacities for 2023 on an array of modules including 330W/60 cells and 410W/72cells, 410W/108 half cut cells all black modules for the residential market and 410W/72 cells (silver) and 550W solar modules for industrial and commercial markets.

"Our California production facility will ensure that our customers receive high-quality, consistent, American-made products they can feature to their customers," added Peng. "Producing these products at our facility in Sacramento boosts our capacity and capabilities to meet our customer demand in a timely manner and brings more stable supplies of Made-in-USA products to the market."

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The Company has three core divisions: SolarJuice which has solar wholesale distribution, as well as residential solar and roofing installation and solar module manufacturing, SPI Solar and Orange Power which operates a commercial & utility solar division, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The SPI Solar commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green energy industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

