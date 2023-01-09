DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $305 million financing

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, January 9, 2023 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announces a new $305 million secured credit facility. It is in line with the “DHT-style financing” including a six-year tenor and a 20-year repayment profile. The new facility will bear interest at a rate equal to Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus a margin of 1.90%, including the historical Credit Adjustment Spread (CAS) of 26 basis points. The cost of the facility compares to a Libor equivalent margin of 164 basis points, representing a reduction in the Company’s borrowing cost. The new facility will refinance the outstanding amount on the current ABN Amro credit facility and be secured by 10 of the Company’s VLCCs.

ING and Nordea are acting as joint coordinators and bookrunners with ING, Nordea, Crédit Agricole, Danish Ship Finance and SEB as mandated lead arrangers. ING will act as agent for the credit facility, which was oversubscribed.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.
DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway and Singapore. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet; our counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet, and capital allocation; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information please visit www.dhtankers.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. When used in this document, words such as “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should” and “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These statements reflect DHT’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that might cause future results to differ, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on March 25, 2022.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO
Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935
E-mail: [email protected]


