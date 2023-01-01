Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced that on February 28th, after market close, the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Rivian will host an audio webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to discuss the performance and outlook for the business. The live webcast will be available here, and a replay will be available for four weeks at www.rivian.com%2Finvestors following the webcast.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005417/en/