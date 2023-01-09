ANEW MEDICAL, INC. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, 01/11/23

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANEW MEDICAL, INC (OTC:LEAS), focused on developing Essential Medicines for Life (ANEW MEDICAL or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Founder and CEO, Dr. Joseph Sinkule, in real time.

Dr. Sinkule will provide an overview of the Company's α-Klotho protein and genetic therapy programs and open the floor for questions. ANEW MEDICAL will be presenting a briefing on the Company starting at 11:25 AM Eastern time in a virtual setting.

Please go to this link to view the presentation -
https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1575091&tp_key=4acb9c592c&sti=anew. Register with Emerging Growth Conference to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

About ANEW MEDICAL, INC.

ANEW MEDICAL, INC. is a technology and medical product holding company focused on the commercialization of essential medicines for life. The Company currently has offices in the US and in Spain. ANEW's current portfolio consists of generic oncology drugs that are in short supply in the US, biosimilar biologics targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, and its proprietary gene therapy program using DNA and RNA as therapeutics and diagnostics. For more information on ANEW MEDICAL, INC. please visit www.anewmeds.com or contact us at [email protected].

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding ANEW MEDICAL's expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. ANEW MEDICAL assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual reports filed with the SEC.

